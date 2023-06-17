Pittsburgh Pirates Bus Driver Arrested For DUI

Videos by OutKick

The Pittsburgh Pirates had an odd moment happen during their drive from Chicago to Milwaukee when their bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

On Thursday night, the Pirates lost to the Cubs 7-2. After the game, they hopped aboard some buses for the relatively quick drive to Milwaukee where they have a weekend series with the Brewers.

Making that drive given quicker was a police escort.

However, it was during that police escort that Illinois State Troppets noticed something unusual about one of the buses.

According to CWBChicago, in a radio message archived online, one of the officers initially called for an ambulance. This was because the initial concern was that the bus driver was having a medical emergency.

They were not.

“During the escort, the bus driver, 61-year-old Ronald E. Funderburke from Shelby, NC, was not following the escort and was traveling away from the escorting officers,” an Illinois State Police spokesperson said in a statement. “Troopers observed more erratic driving and stopped the bus on the right shoulder of Interstate 94 northbound at Dempster Street.”

He was ultimately arrested for driving while impaired.

Pittsburgh Pirates Senior VP of Communications Brian Warecki confirmed the incident had occurred via an email statement to multiple outlets.

“We are deeply concerned regarding what transpired last night. The important thing is that all of our personnel arrived in Milwaukee safely,” said Warecki in a statement. “Buses are contracted out to a local provider, which was consistent with this trip, and we are now in communication with the appropriate parties regarding this matter.”

The team made it safely to Milwaukee but lost the first two games of the series 5-4 and 5-0 respectively.

