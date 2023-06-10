Mets Fans Throw Hands With Pirates Fans As Their Team Loses Another Game

Videos by OutKick

Mets fans attended Friday night’s game in Pittsburgh to watch their team end their losing streak against the Pirates. What they witnessed instead was their pitching staff giving up 14 runs on 17 hits for their seventh straight loss.

They haven’t won a game since June 1. The final score of last night’s loss was 14-7, but this was a 14-2 game heading into the top of the 9th inning. Just the latest disaster that started during the World Baseball Classic when they lost closer Edwin Diaz to a season ending injury.

Mets and Pirates fans fight in Pittsburgh (Image Credit: James Santelli/Twitter)

Add the blowout loss to the fact that Pete Alonso was placed on the disabled list earlier in the day and you have all of the ingredients needed for a fan fight in the stands. He’s expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a bone bruise and sprained wrist he suffered after being hit by a pitch a couple of days ago.

You can’t blame Mets fans for being frustrated. They bought into all the hype surrounding the team and set their expectations accordingly. The blame falls squarely on the players. Sitting in 4th place in the NL East at 9.5 games back through the first 64 games wasn’t in the cards.

The video picks up with the action already in progress so we don’t get to see exactly what set the fight off. If I had to guess there were probably a few comments made that the Mets fans didn’t appreciate.

The Mets fans were looking at the scoreboard, then remembered that Buck Showalter is their manager, and decided the next steps would be a security guard provided escort out of the stadium.

The Mets Have Their Work Cut Out For Them

The video shows some decent fan-on-fan action. Let’s just say that there are certainly a few guys feeling the aftermath of this one today.

There’s a Mets fan who comes flying in out of nowhere while throwing a haymaker. A guy in a Barry Bonds jersey — shoutout to that guy — doing his best to break things up before security eventually arrives.

This is the kind of fight Mets fans need from their team, especially the pitching staff. You can’t give up 6-plus runs a game, which they’ve done in five straight, and win very many.