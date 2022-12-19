Detroit Pistons Epically Troll Kyrie Irving While He’s At The Free-Throw Line

The Detroit Pistons’ game operations team had some fun trolling Kyrie Irving on Sunday, particularly when he was at the free-throw line.

Trailing by six with just over three minutes left in regulation, Irving stepped to the free-throw line and a clip of a spinning globe appeared on the jumbotron overhead.

The Pistons weren’t done there, however.

Ahead of his next attempt, the jumbotron lit up with a ‘Happy Hanukkah’ message.

Cold-blooded stuff from the folks in Detroit.

Detroit Pistons Troll Kyrie Irving – The Background

For anyone who may have forgotten, back in 2017, Irving made headlines when he claimed that the Earth was actually flat.

“This is not even a conspiracy theory,” Irving said five years ago. “The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat.”

“It’s right in front of our faces. I’m telling you, it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us.”

The Pistons’ jab at Irving about the shape of the Earth was lighthearted, but the ‘Happy Hannukah’ message was in reference to something far more serious.

On Oct. 27, Irving shared a tweet promoting an anti-semitic movie. The Nets suspended the point guard for a minimum five-game suspension, but ultimately missed a total of eight games. Irving also lost his shoe deal with Nike as a result of the tweet.

It was ultimately the perfect troll move from the Detroit game operations team. Sundown on December 18 – the day of the game – marked the beginning of Hannukah. The Pistons simply picked the perfect time to share their festive message with Irving at the line.

Irving and the Nets did get the last laugh, so to speak, as he scored 38 points in Brooklyn’s 124-121 win on the road.