Pirates Dugout Goes Nuts After Drew Maggi’s First Big League Hit

Drew Maggi waited a long time to make his Major League debut, and now he’s got his first hit.

And man, were his teammates pumped.

Maggi — who will soon turn 34 — spent 13 years bouncing around the minor leagues after being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2008.

He was called up earlier this week and made headlines when during his first at-bat, the umpire called him for a pitch clock violation.

Oh well, that was then, this is now.

In the top of the seventh inning with his white-hot Pirates crushing the Washington Nationals, Maggi got a hold of the 2-2 offering from Nationals righty Hobie Harris and sent it to center field.

Drew Maggi gets his first career hit and RBI after spending 13 years in the minors 👏 pic.twitter.com/y3iz0cuEXn — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 30, 2023

That was on the road, but you can still hear a big reaction from the crowd when Maggi made contact. Although, a significant portion of that noise may have come from the Pirates dugout.

What a story. Congrats to Drew Maggi on living the dream.

The man has earned it. He has played all over the place in the last 13 years.

Earlier in the day, Maggi had been optioned to the Pirates’ Double-A affiliate the Altoona Curve, however, he was still active as a possible DH for the team’s doubleheader with the Nationals.

He didn’t play in the first game but obviously did in the second.

