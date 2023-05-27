Pink Floyd Front Man Roger Waters Under Investigation In Germany After Dressing Like A Nazi

Videos by OutKick

Berlin Police are reportedly investigating Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters after videos made the rounds of him dress. The musician, however, has vehemently denied accusations of antisemitism which have plagued his career thanks to numerous antisemitic and anti-Isreal statements in the past.

According to TMZ, Berlin Police opened the investigation following Waters’ May 17 and 18 performances. During those shows, the musician appeared on stage in a black trench coat with a red armband. That, of course, is reminiscent of those worn by Nazi SS officers. Two men — seemingly dressed as Nazi stormtroopers — joined him.

One of the men handed Waters a prop gun, which he pretended to fire into the audience.

Wow, this is @rogerwaters imitating a Nazi, while at a concert in … Berlin. This is just unhinged Jew hatred and Holocaust distortion. The man is vile beyond words. pic.twitter.com/zn1EvudSXc — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 25, 2023

The investigation is reportedly looking to determine whether Waters incited the crowd by glorifying Nazis and therefore disturbed the peace.

Waters Denied These Claims, Cited Artistic Freedom

Waters denied this and claimed these were all “bad faith attacks” against him and his political beliefs/ Those beliefs include referring to the United States as “the most evil [country in the world] of all by a factor of at least 10 times.”

“The elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms, Waters said in a statement. “Attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated.”

He then added that such elements including those of an “unhinged fascist demagogue” have been present in his work since Pink Floyd’s The Wall in 1980.

That’s where the rub is going to be. There’s no arguing that Waters is a terrible guy. However, it remains to be seen if he broke any German laws, or is protected by artistic freedom.

Of course, his previous track record of making anti-Israel comments, probably will not help his case.

