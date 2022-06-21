Photo-Op Prices With VP Kamala Harris Dramatically Drop Over Lack Of Interest

The DNC must have hired the guy who runs movie theater concessions to book Kamala Harris’ fundraising appearances because the cost for photo-ops with the VP is ridiculous.

The good news, in what may be the Democrats’ first action toward offsetting the effects of inflation, is that prices have been dramatically slashed — likely having more to do with her lack of popularity than balancing the books.

According to the New York Post, the Women’s Leadership Forum — spearheaded by the Democratic National Committee — is set to host Harris for an event in California, her home state, in late June and will be dropping its photo-op prices with the VP from $15,000 to $1,500.

A separate Forum event in May featuring Harris was canceled over a lack of ticket sales, added the outlet.

Seventeen months into the Biden administration, there has been a general agreement from both political sides on the lack of confidence in the VP — who’s been in charge of the Southern border crisis, and newly-dubbed chief online content moderator — but the crux of the unpopularity is where people disagree.

Most people have attributed it to the empty messaging on relief from pressing issues such as all-time-high gas prices, inflation, illegal border crossings and even the baby formula shortage.

MSNBC host Joy Reid recently commented that Harris’ declining connection with the American people has been an issue created by the “white and male“-driven media.

Though Harris’ misspeaks and word-count-oriented answers can build their own minutes-long highlight reel, it’s the VP’s inaccurate messaging continues to be a firm wedge between the public’s confidence and her qualifications.

In late 2021, Harris reached the mark for lowest-approved VP in the modern era with a 28 percent approval.

And just like those movie theater snacks, Harris’ answers often lack substance.

What’s the solution to Harris’ problem? Only time will tell.

DNC reduces price for donors to pose for a photo with Kama Harris from $15,000 to $5,000 just a week after the DNC postponed a major fundraiser headlined by Kamala Harris because of a failure to sell tickets, pic.twitter.com/K8veM8TVbf — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) June 21, 2022

Harris recently appeared for a children’s Juneteenth event on Monday, mistakenly claiming that African Americans were enslaved for “400 years.”

“I think that we all know today is a day to celebrate the principle of freedom,” Harris said in her presentation. “And think about it in terms of the context of history, knowing that black people in America were not free for 400 years of slavery.”

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela