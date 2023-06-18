Phoenix Suns Add Another All-Star In Bradley Beal In Desperate Pursuit of Deep Playoff Run

Videos by OutKick

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is headed to the Phoenix Suns … a team so loaded on offense and so underwhelming in the postseason, it’s almost comical.

Coincidentally, Beal’s agent — Mark Bartelstein — is the father of Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein (Happy Father’s Day, indeed).

Bradley Beal’s agent being the father of the Suns CEO – this feels like something the Lannisters would do. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 18, 2023

One of the NBA’s most despised teams just got more insufferable, trading for the three-time NBA star, who once (nay, twice) averaged over 30 points per game in a season.

According to The Athletic / Stadium’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns are trading guards Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a plethora of draft picks for Beal.

Here’s the deal, according to multiple reports.

Phoenix Suns Receive:

Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards Receive:

Chris Paul

Landry Shamet

Multiple Second-Round Picks

Draft Pick Swap

Will Bradley Beal’s Addition Help The Suns Win A Championship?

Heading into the week of the 2023 NBA Draft, Beal emerged as a hot name on the trading block after speaking with the lowly Wizards in search of a new home.

Beal is the fourth max contract player on the Suns’ roster — an impressive collection of offensive players that boasts little success to date.

Phoenix’s starting rotation will include Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton.

Last season, Phoenix pulled off the trade heard around basketball when they acquired Kevin Durant before the in-season deadline.

In 2022-23, Bradley Beal averaged 23.2 points and 5.4 assists per game. Beal will frequently run into injury woes, having only played 50 games last season.

The Suns’ deficiency again goes back to their bench depth as the team guts its limited collection of role players to land All-Stars.

Brooklyn situation all over again 😂 — Jusuf Nurkić 🇧🇦 (@bosnianbeast27) June 18, 2023

Phoenix reached the Western Conference semifinals, where they got booted in six games by the Denver Nuggets. To their credit, the Suns put up the strongest fight in the Nuggets’ fairly one-sided run (16-4 postseason) to the NBA Championship.

In the end, the Suns got away with another winning trade. This will be the first to usher in the new era of Suns basketball under new owner Mat Ishbia (who must really want to defeat the Nuggets).

Will Phoenix win their first NBA championship after landing Bradley Beal?

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 18: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates rests during a break in the game against the Sacramento Kings at Capital One Arena on March 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)