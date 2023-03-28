Wizards Star Bradley Beal Under Police Investigation After Alleged Incident With Fan

Videos by OutKick

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is reportedly being investigated by police after an incident involving a group of fans.

Beal is accused of knocking a fan’s hat off his head after words were exchanged with a group during a loss to the Orlando Magic last week, according to TMZ.

The fan allegedly yelled, “You f*cked me [out of] $1,300, you f*ck,” as Beal was leaving following the loss. The NBA superstar then allegedly approached the man and his friends, exchanged words and knocked a guy’s hat off. The whole incident is believed to have lasted under a minute, according to the same report.

Bradley Beal accused of knocking a fan’s hat off his head. (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

At one point, Beal allegedly told the fans, “Keep it a buck. I don’t give a f*ck about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain’t why I play the game.”

Police are investigating Beal for potential battery, according to TMZ.

Did Bradley Beal allegedly do anything wrong?

It’s worth noting that as of Tuesday morning, Beal hasn’t been charged with anything. The situation is simply being investigated right now.

It’s not great if he knocked a guy’s hat off. You shouldn’t touch people. Is that really worth one full grown man pressing charges against another? I’d argue no, but maybe I just grew up with a different set of standards.

Police are investigating alleged incident between Bradley Beal and fans. (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

What is obvious is that some fans just feel a little too bold. Yelling at a player over your bets is unhinged behavior. Beal has ever y right to tell hecklers that he doesn’t “give a f*ck about” their bets.

Again, not sure he should touch anyone, but if you’re going to start dropping f-bombs at an athlete coming off the court about your bets, don’t be surprised if they decide to respond.

Bradley Beal under police investigation. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Place your bets, enjoy the game and relax if things don’t go your way. The sun will come up tomorrow, and I can guarantee you that none of these hecklers are as tough as they think they are. Everyone starts feeling a bit too bold from the stands. Every once in awhile, the tone needs to re-established – respectively, of course. My early prediction is this all goes away without charges being filed, but make sure to check back for more info as we have it at OutKick.