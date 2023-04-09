Phillies Nick Castellanos Distracts Pitcher With Insane Third Base Lead

Videos by OutKick

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos got creative on the basepaths and it looked to play a role in helping his team mount a late comeback over the Cincinnati Reds.

It started with Castellanos, who drew a lead-off walk in the bottom of the ninth inning with the Phillies trailing 2-0. Then, with Alec Bohm at the plate, Reds righthander Alexis Diaz threw a wild pitch that allowed Castellanos to move to second base.

A quick mound visit didn’t do much to settle Diaz, because Bohm got a hold of a pitch and drove a single to center field. That moved Castellanos to third.

This is where the fun began. Castellanos took an absolutely absurd 45-foot lead down the third base line.

The lead Nick Castellanos had here was hilarious 😭 pic.twitter.com/koCLro5Gme — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 8, 2023

His dancing and clapping drew Diaz to charge off the mound toward him. That counted as one of the two “disengagements” pitchers are allowed per at-bat. While that didn’t rule didn’t come into play any further, there’s no denying that it rattled Diaz.

Brandon Marsh was at bat when all of this was happening. He singled to right field, which allowed Castellanos to score and got the Phils on the board for the first time that game.

That was just the start of the comeback.

Bohm scored on a sac fly from Edmundo Sosa. Then Bryson Stott hit a walk-off single that allowed Marsh to cross the plate to win the game 3-2. It was the second of back-to-back Phillies wins over the Reds

The win lifted the Phillies’ record to 2-5 on the season.

