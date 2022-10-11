Nick Castellanos’ Unreal Catch To Help Phillies Take Game 1 of NLDS

The Philadelphia Phillies managed to hold off the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS, and one of the key plays was an absolute beauty of catch from Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos.

It came in the bottom of the ninth inning with one out and the Phillies up 7-6 after a Matt Olson homer.

Sure looked like momentum was on the Braves’ side when William Contreras stepped up to the plate. He got a hold of a pitch from Zach Eflin and blasted a line drive to right.

However, Nick Castellanos wasn’t having any of that.

Talk about a timely catch. Travis d’Arnaud was next up and grounded out to end the game.

Then, the entire city of Philadelphia let out a sigh of relief.

Castellanos had himself a day in Atlanta, and not just with his glove. He went 3 for 5 with two singles, a double, and 3 RBIs.

His stellar afternoon earned Castellanos some props from teammate Bryce Harper after the game.

No panic,” Harper said. “We have all the faith in the world in him to make plays out there for us.”

Game 2 will be tomorrow in Atlanta before the series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday.

