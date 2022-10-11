Phillies David Robertson Left Off NLDS Roster, Injured Celebrating Home Run

The Philadelphia Phillies pitching staff will be a little thin since it’s been announced that reliever David Robertson isn’t on the team’s NLDS roster.

Why? Because he hurt himself celebrating a Bryce Harper home run during the Wild Card round.

According to the team, Robertson was in the dugout when Bryce Harper hit a home run in the Phillies’ 2-0 win over the Cardinals last Saturday. Robertson jumped in the air to celebrate but suffered a strained right calf muscle in the process.

Speaking of Cardinals, someone should give David Robertson Bill Gramatica’s phone number. Those two will have lots to discuss.

Of course, Robertson can’t be feeling too great right now having to leave his team in the lurch after such a freak injury.

“He’s devastated,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s very disappointed.”

The right-handed Robertson has been a big part of the Phillies’ late-inning rotation. He appeared in 22 games this season and finished 11 of them. Robertson ended the regular season with a 2.70 ERA.

It’s thought with Robertson out, the Phils may even have to go to starter Noah Syndergaard at some point late in a game.

Philadelphia takes on the reigning champion Atlanta Braves in their NLDS series, which starts Tuesday.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle