Phillies’ Michael Lorenzen Tosses 124-Pitch No-Hitter In Second Start For Philadelphia

Michael Lorenzen threw the Phillies’ 14th no-hitter in franchise history — just eight days since he was traded from Detroit to Philadelphia.

For the second week in a row, baseball was treated to a historic pitching performance. Lorenzen shut out the Washington Nationals, 7-0.

In his second start for the Phils, Lorenzen tossed 124 pitches, logging five strikeouts and walking four batters while allowing zero hits.

Michael Lorenzen no-hitter in his Phillies home debut. EPIC. pic.twitter.com/tsUVSuAhhE — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 10, 2023

MICHAEL LORENZEN COMPLETES HIS NO HITTER!!! pic.twitter.com/FPcwvh0WLA — MLB Clutch Moments & Walk Offs (@MLBWalk_Offs) August 10, 2023

Lorenzen dedicated the historic night to his late father, Clif Lorenzen.

Michael Lorenzen got emotional thinking about his late father, who passed away in 2016, after he finished off his no-hitter pic.twitter.com/2EcqtBdP4U — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 10, 2023

Citizens Bank Park went wild for the standout performance. As did Lorenzen’s teammates, evidenced by the explicit hot-mic celebrations.

Love the hot mic celebrations pic.twitter.com/FmvxshY6u2 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) August 10, 2023

The Phillies’ bullpen began warming up after eight of Lorenzen’s scoreless innings. Lorenzen, a 2023 All-Star, remained on the mound and proceeded to make history in the ninth.

LOOK AT THAT ENERGY IN THE BALLPARK



MICHAEL LORENZEN ON 124 PITCHES THROWS A NO HITTER @BarstoolPhilly pic.twitter.com/5nvG4MAbNk — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) August 10, 2023

Welcome to Citizens Bank Park, Michael Lorenzen pic.twitter.com/4PpNBAiXky — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 10, 2023

The Tigers traded Michael Lorenzen at the trade deadline, receiving Phillies prospect Hao-Yu Lee in return.

It was an all-around impressive outing for the Phillies. Third baseman Nick Castellanos had a two-home-run game against Washington, reaching 200 career home runs.

Nick Castellanos' 2nd of the night gives him 200 for his career! pic.twitter.com/QwPZwX6UJU — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2023

Seventh in the Phillies’ lineup was Weston Wilson, playing in his first ever game in the pros at age 28. Wilson did the unthinkable: homering in his first career at-bat.

The tears and celebrations were flowing on Wednesday.

Weston Wilson’s dad watching his kid hit a home run in his first at bat🥲 pic.twitter.com/m1RoofjFUx — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) August 9, 2023

Philadelphia improved to 63-52 on the season, still 10 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.