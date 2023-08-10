Phillies’ Michael Lorenzen Tosses 124-Pitch No-Hitter In Second Start For Philadelphia

Videos by OutKick
Michael Lorenzen threw the Phillies’ 14th no-hitter in franchise history — just eight days since he was traded from Detroit to Philadelphia.
For the second week in a row, baseball was treated to a historic pitching performance. Lorenzen shut out the Washington Nationals, 7-0.
In his second start for the Phils, Lorenzen tossed 124 pitches, logging five strikeouts and walking four batters while allowing zero hits.
Lorenzen dedicated the historic night to his late father, Clif Lorenzen.
Citizens Bank Park went wild for the standout performance. As did Lorenzen’s teammates, evidenced by the explicit hot-mic celebrations.

The Phillies’ bullpen began warming up after eight of Lorenzen’s scoreless innings. Lorenzen, a 2023 All-Star, remained on the mound and proceeded to make history in the ninth.
The Tigers traded Michael Lorenzen at the trade deadline, receiving Phillies prospect Hao-Yu Lee in return.
It was an all-around impressive outing for the Phillies. Third baseman Nick Castellanos had a two-home-run game against Washington, reaching 200 career home runs.
Seventh in the Phillies’ lineup was Weston Wilson, playing in his first ever game in the pros at age 28. Wilson did the unthinkable: homering in his first career at-bat.
The tears and celebrations were flowing on Wednesday.
Philadelphia improved to 63-52 on the season, still 10 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
