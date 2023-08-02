Astros’ Framber Valdez Throws No-Hitter Hours After Houston Acquires Justin Verlander

Videos by OutKick

Call it perfect timing. Astros pitcher Framber Valdez made history on Tuesday, the same day the Houston Astros traded for Mets ace Justin Verlander, by pitching a sensational no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians.

Yes, the Guardians’ anemic batting lineup … but it’s still impressive!

Framber Valdez is the first lefty in @Astros history to throw a no-hitter. pic.twitter.com/8uspLTGXS0 — MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2023

Framber Valdez Blanks Cleveland; More Pitching Wins On The Way For Houston

Valdez became the first left-handed pitcher in Astros history to throw a no-hitter, defeating the Guardians, 2-0.

In their first game after MLB’s trade deadline, Houston flashed their potential as one of the deadlier pitching rotations heading into the postseason with Valdez’s near-perfect game.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: Framber Valdez #59 celebrates with Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros after pitching a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park on August 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Valdez got the job done against Cleveland, facing a minimum 27 batters. He ended the night on 93 pitches (7 strikeouts).

Framber Valdez retired the first 12 batters of the night and later walked the Guardians’ lead-off slugger, Oscar Gonzalez, at the top of the fifth inning.

Houston, The Astros Have Arrived?

“I thought the ball came out of his hands about as good as we’ve seen,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said after the game. “It’s a veteran, good lineup … The way that guy was throwing, that’s the ball game.”

Like the Yankees’ Domingo German — who threw the other solo no-hitter of the season — Valdez’s career game followed a tough stretch for the pitcher. In Valdez’s last outing, the two-time All-Star gave up eight hits and six runs to the Texas Rangers.

No pitcher in the 21st century has fired a no-hitter in fewer pitches than Framber Valdez did tonight. 👏



(MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/qRYXZUXHUJ — MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2023

Coincidentally, Justin Verlander threw the organization’s last no-hitter in 2019. Now Verlander’s back in Houston and spearheading a deadly pitching rotation alongside Valdez. Framber is enjoying a top-tier season, managing a 3.29 ERA coming into Tuesday’s game with 134 K’s on the year.

Houston got away with highway robbery in their trade for Verlander.

Owner Jim Crane and the Astros reacquired the three-time Cy Young winner for a measly package featuring two of Houston’s top prospects. The Astros also got a helluva deal. Reports on the deal stated that Houston may pay less than $30 million of Verlander’s two-year, $86.67 million Mets deal.

The Houston Astros (61-47) are now only half a game behind the Texas Rangers for the AL West division lead.

Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros. (Photo by Michael Starghill/MLB Photos via Getty Images)