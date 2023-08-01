Justin Verlander Traded To Houston Astros As New York Mets Officially Pull Plug On Miserable Season

Videos by OutKick

Justin Verlander is headed back to Houston.

The New York Mets completed their ‘EVERYTHING MUST GO’ sale before Tuesday’s trade deadline by shipping Verlander, the 40-year-old ace, to the Houston Astros.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Mets and Astros agreed to the trade amid a heavy bidding period that involved the Los Angeles Dodgers in serious pursuit.

Verlander To Houston; Mets Look Ahead To 2024

Verlander is a two-time World Series winner with the Astros: winning in the scandal-riddled 2017 World Series and 2022 World Series. His connection to Jim Crane, the Astros owner, reportedly sealed the deal in crunch time as the Mets sought to unload their expensive pitching rotation in a lost 2022 season.

Houston’s package to acquire Verlander was light, to say the least.

Passan reported that the Mets will receive outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford, Houston’s No. 1 and No. 4 prospects, respectively.

The Houston Astros have a deal in place to acquire ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Astros receive: RHP Justin Verlander.



Mets receive: OF Drew Gilbert and OF Ryan Clifford.



Deal is done. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

And … that’s it. Two prospective outfielders for a coveted pitcher. How much of Verlander’s remaining salary the Mets will pay is unknown at the moment.

Justin Verlander is back with the Houston Astros. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Verlander, a three-time Cy Young winner, has been stellar in recent outings. In his last seven starts, Verlander has produced a 1.49 ERA. He maintained a 3.24 ERA, 1.146 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 89 innings (15 starts).

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 20: Pitcher Justin Verlander of the New York Mets buttons up his new jersey before he is introduced during a press conference at Citi Field on December 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Verlander had a full no-trade clause as part of his two-year, $86.87 million contract with the Mets. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, “The New York Mets are sending the Astros about $54 million in the Justin Verlander trade, one executive said, if Verlander’s $35 million option in 2025 becomes vested. Verlander is owed about $93 million, meaning the #Astros would pay Verlander about $29 million for 2 1/3 years.”

Amid trade rumors, Mets fans seemed to prefer a Dodgers trade based on LA’s deeper farm but Houston ultimately won the bid.

READ: MAX SCHERZER AND JUSTIN VERLANDER ADDRESS TRADE DEADLINE SPECULATION

Last week, the Mets split from Max Scherzer, trading him to the Texas Rangers. The (not so) Amazin’ Mets also unloaded top reliever David Robertson.

After selling Verlander, Scherzer, Robertson and Mark Canha, baseball’s largest payroll of the season looks ahead to 2024 for a bounceback.

Justin Verlander thanks the fans for the standing ovation they gave him today:



"The fans tonight were pretty incredible. I would be pretty remiss if I didn't say thank you to them. That was a nice ovation. I don't know what's to come, but that I'll always remember" pic.twitter.com/02Vo2cyf9M — SNY (@SNYtv) July 30, 2023