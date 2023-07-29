New York Mets Trade Max Scherzer To Texas Rangers, Pending Scherzer’s Approval

Videos by OutKick

Boy when the New York Mets decide to sell, they don’t mess around.

Even after a mini post-All Star Game surge, the Mets sit 17.5 games out of the NL East and 6.5 games out of a wild card spot. So after four disappointing months, the sell off started on Thursday with closer David Robertson being shipped to the Miami Marlins.



Rumors have suggested that Robertson could be just the first of many Mets players to go in the remaining days before the deadline. Mark Canha and Tommy Pham have been mentioned, with the team’s highest profile players are also reportedly being discussed.

Prior to the 2023 season, most fans assumed a rotation helmed by Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander would be one of baseball’s best. But injuries and poor performance ensured a disappointing start that’s continued well into the summer.

Despite their extraordinarily high salaries, over the past 24 hours, numerous reports said that Scherzer and Verlander were drawing interest from contending teams looking for established starting pitchers. That led Scherzer to tell reporters he wanted answers from the team’s front office.

And on Saturday afternoon, he got his answer.

The Mets have reportedly agreed to trade Scherzer to the Texas Rangers, pending him waiving his no-trade clause.

Source confirms: Mets and Rangers have agreed on trade to send Max Scherzer to Texas, pending Scherzer’s approval. On it: @michaelschwab13, @martinonyc and @JonHeyman. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2023

Jun 29, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) looks up after allowing a two run home run to Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Will Scherzer Agree To Mets’ Trade?

The proposed deal requires Scherzer signing off, as well as passing medical review.

The Mets’ return hasn’t yet been announced, but given the deal’s been leaked to reporters, there must be confidence on both sides that it’ll eventually be completed.

Players don’t generally want to stay where they’re not wanted, and Scherzer would likely relish the chance to move to a contending team.

For the Rangers, the trade makes sense; their offense has led baseball for most of the 2023 season, while injuries to Jacob deGrom and poor performance from Jon Gray has made acquiring pitching a top priority. Scherzer brings a wealth of postseason experience and elite performance, although hasn’t been at his best for most of this season.

The Mets’ may be forced to pay a substantial amount of Scherzer’s remaining salary to get a substantial prospect return. But avoiding the majority of the $43 million he’s due in 2024 may help them pursue younger targets in the offseason.

The first major domino of the trade deadline has fallen, with the Rangers making a big swing to acquire a big name player from the disappointing Mets. Now the question becomes, is a Justin Verlander trade next?