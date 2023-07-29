Max Scherzer Wants To Know WTF Is Going On With Mets After David Robertson Trade

Videos by OutKick

It’s funny what happens as people get older. They either feel more confident and more content with who they are as a person, or they say “the heck with this” and just let out their thoughts.

For the 39-year-old Max Scherzer, he is choosing all the above after he publicly said that he wants to speak with the New York Mets over some questionable recent transactions the team has made, including trading away their closing pitcher David Robertson earlier this week.

“I probably have to have a conversation with our front office,’’ Scherzer told reporters on Friday. “You’re trading our closer away. A bunch of people are gonna have a conversation with the front office.”

Scherzer’s stern words were backed up by a solid pitching performance in which he gave up just one run in 7 innings while striking out seven as the Mets defeated the Nationals 5-1. He wants to make sure that if he’s going all in and giving his best – are the Mets going to as well?

"Probably got to have a conversation with the front office. You traded our closer away. A bunch of people are going to have to have conversations with the front office" pic.twitter.com/KD2uPKhhEl — SNY (@SNYtv) July 29, 2023

THE METS HAVE BEEN A DISAPPOINTMENT SO FAR

The truth is – Max Scherzer is confused just like the rest of the Mets fans are as well. And to be perfectly honest, I have to give credit to Scherzer for coming out and saying it out loud.

With an astronomical payroll of $364 million this season, it doesn’t make sense why the team would suddenly trade away their top closer David Robertson. Granted, things have not been going the way that billionaire owner Steve Cohen intended, with the team currently in 4th place in the National League East at 49-54, the optics of the Robertson trade aren’t ideal.

Many perceive the Robertson trade as Steve Cohen and the Mets beginning their “fire sale” of players. Has the selloff began? Are they already throwing in the towel and focusing on next year?

“I wasn’t gonna comment on this till Steve was gonna sell. We traded Robertson. Now I need to have a conversation and I will,” Scherzer later told reporters.

Scherzer’s words are even more interesting considering he has a no-trade clause. Is he publicly calling out the Mets because he simply doesn’t give a you-know-what? Or is he serious in wanting to know what the direction of the team is to perhaps see if he should start looking to find a new place to call his baseball home.

With MLB’s trade deadline set for Tuesday, it will be interesting to see what is next for the Mets. There are reports that they could look to trade away their other ace in Justin Verlander, who simply hasn’t been what the team hoped he would be when they signed him last offseason.

Either way, you can be sure that Scherzer is going to get to the bottom of it.