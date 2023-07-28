Mets Reliever David Robertson Heads to Marlins; Steve Cohen’s Selloff Begins

Videos by OutKick

We knew it was coming … the New York Mets are selling.

Announced late Thursday, the Mets have traded RHP David Robertson to the Miami Marlins.

The Mets will receive prospects Marco Vargas and Ronald Hernandez — an infielder and catcher, respectively.

Mets, Steve Cohen Become Sellers At The Trade Deadline

Robertson, 38, has been reliable for the Mets’ bullpen, in a season without Edwin Diaz. He has 14 saves on the year, going 4-2 with a 2.05 ERA.

David Robertson’s one-year, $10 million deal was another contract in Mets owner Steve Cohen‘s gung-ho spending last offseason — all to recapture the miraculous success of 2022.

David Robertson New York Mets reacts after defeating the San Francisco Giants. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

After starting the year rocky, Cohen warned the media in June that a lack of results by the Aug. 1 trade deadline would convince the Mets to become “sellers.”

Now that playoff odds are fading for the Mets (48-54), Cohen and the organization are looking ahead to next season — a humbling experience for baseball’s biggest payroll ($364 million).

The Mets’ decision to offload Robertson is shaping to be the first domino in a great Queens sale.

Cohen isn’t signaling for a reboot, but he is ready to wave the flag for the rest of 2023.

Other Mets in the trade rumors include pitcher Justin Verlander, outfielders Mark Canha and Tommy Pham, and reliever Adam Ottavino.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Verlander will be due a hefty $43 million next season, but his longstanding value should draw in serious suitors.

The Mets could also split with veteran Max Scherzer. Mad Max has a no-trade clause but stated that if he and the Mets see a different path forward by the end of July, the pitcher would be open to waiving the clause.

While Steve Cohen’s intentions and wallet were in the right place, regression proved inevitable for the 2023 Mets.