Phillies Legend John Kruk Unloads On ‘Circus’ Rules During Broadcast

John Kruk, the former Philadelphia Phillies legend who nearly got killed by Randy Johnson, is OVER MLB’s new pitching rules.

The ex-big leaguer was on the call for the Phillies-Diamondbacks game Wednesday afternoon, and proceeded to lose his mind over a chaotic sequence in the 10th inning involving Phillies pitcher Craig Kimbrel.

In short, the All-Star closer was issued a ball and nobody — including Kimbrel, manager Rob Thompson or Kruk — knew why.

And Kruk decided enough was ENOUGH.

“Dear crap almighty!” Kruk said before unleashing hell.

Enjoy!

John Kruk has had enough of the new rules.



"Ah dear crap almighty!"



"What a joke! What a circus this game's turned into!"



"What the hell's Kimbrel supposed to do? This is a joke… keep making up rules until no one knows what's going on." ⚾️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/5dz5Sx1MDb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 24, 2023

John Kruk unloads during Phillies broadcast

Hilarious. John Kruk was THE MAN back in the day on ESPN before it became completely unwatchable, and I’m glad he’s back in the fold for this exact clip.

The guy has zero filter and when he’s decided enough is enough, look out.

Some of these soundbites from a clearly annoyed Kruk are pure gold:

What a joke! What a circus this game’s turned into! \

What the hell’s Kimbrel supposed to do? This is a joke… keep making up rules until no one knows what’s going on.

By the way, this ain’t the first time John Kruk has had beef with the new pitch clock rules this year. If you’re a Phillies fan, you probably already know that.

Hell — it ain’t even the first time THIS WEEK!

John Kruk is pissed. pic.twitter.com/o0Ok4q9gnI — Absolutely Hammered (@AH_Pod) May 21, 2023

“That’s why these guys are so damn confused, because no one knows what the hell the rule is!”

What a week for Kruk. What a content machine. Give me more of this every day and twice on Sunday.

Dear crap almighty!