Phillies Kyle Schwarber Plants Smooch On Alec Bohm’s Elbow

The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to punch their ticket to the World Series in Game 5 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres.

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm took a pitch during a second inning at-bat.

Obviously, teams need all hands on deck this time of year. 2016 World Series champ Kyle Schwarber knows this, so he brought out all the stops to make sure Bohm’s sore elbow didn’t keep him out of the lineup.

That’s why he went old school and gave the tender ‘bow a little lovin’.

Alec Bohm got hit in the elbow and then Kyle Schwaber made sure to give it a kiss 😭 pic.twitter.com/f2Gdi3xzck — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 23, 2022

That’s a strictly platonic elbow kiss if ever I’ve seen one. Wouldn’t you plant a wet one on your buddy’s elbow if it meant a trip to the World Series?

Of course, you would. We all would, and — clearly — Kyle Schwarber will.

It’s obvious that Schwarber and Bohm were having a laugh, but if they saw that in the Padres dugout, there should have been some knees buckling.

Their playoff run is winding down.

I’d be terrified if I was the Padres because clearly, the Phillies are so confident in closing this series that there just goofing around at this point.

It’s like they don’t care that a club flew across the country to play them.

It’s the ultimate insult and I love it.

