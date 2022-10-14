Rhys Hoskins Hits Huge Home Run With an Even Bigger Bat Slam

In their first home playoff game since 2011, the Philadelphia Phillies are off to a flying start in Game 3 of their Divisional Series matchup against the Atlanta Braves, which is tied 1-1.

After a few scoreless innings, the Phillies offense exploded against likely National League Rookie of the Year, Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider.

A leadoff walk to Brandon Marsh was followed by a Jean Segura strikeout, before the inning started really unraveling for Atlanta.

An errant pickoff throw from Strider was followed by an RBI double for Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott.

Kyle Schwarber was intentionally walked to bring up a right handed hitter, Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins had gone 1-19 this postseason prior to the at-bat with eight strikeouts, including one earlier in the first inning.

The move made some sense at the time. But it backfired in spectacular fashion.

Hoskins demolished a 94mph fastball and unleashed a monstrous bat slam in celebration.

Hard to imagine a more dismissive post home run celebration than that. Here’s an even cooler angle.

But they weren’t done yet.

J.T. Realmuto singled, which knocked Strider out of the game. Braves manager Brian Snitker brought in a left-handed reliever to face Bryce Harper, hoping to get the platoon advantage.

That didn’t work either, as Harper launched a ball into the right field stands.

BRYCE BLAST!! 😱



📺: FS1 and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/5ZKLiTXOPN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2022

Bryce Harper’s homer came just two hitters after Rhys Hoskins took the Braves soul with an epic bat slam for the Phillies. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Phillies fans then started mocking the Tomahawk chop, taking full advantage of having their first home playoff game against the division rival Braves.

While there’s still plenty of time remaining for an Atlanta comeback, the Phillies’ third inning made a strong statement in their quest to take a 2-1 series lead.