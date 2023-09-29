Phillies’ Bryce Harper Snaps At Angel Hernandez After Bad Call, Young Fan Celebrates Heated Exchange

Videos by OutKick

Bryce Harper blew a fuse yelling at Angel Hernandez on Thursday. And young Phillies fans were loving it.

Playing the final stretch of the regular season before they hit the postseason, Harper and the Phillies welcomed the Pittsburgh Pirates for a potential series sweep on Thursday.

Pittsburgh got the last laugh, 3-2, but Harper stole the headlines after snapping at third-base umpire Angel Hernandez after a signature-blown call from Hernandez. Harper checked his swing on a low pitch from Luis Ortiz. After checking with Hernandez, Harper tallied his third strike. He inevitably flipped out: throwing his batting helmet toward the cheering home stands as Hernandez ejected Harper from the game.

Harper was livid.

WATCH:

Bryce Harper lost it on Angel Hernandez after this check swing call pic.twitter.com/JLPpoNLWJy — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 28, 2023

After the game, Harper supported his case for the check swing getting called incorrectly. Harper wasn’t coy about Hernandez’s spotty judgment.

“Angel in the middle of something again. … Every year. It’s the same story. Same thing. … I’m gonna get fined for being right. Again,” Harper said.

One lucky Phillies fan, 10-year-old Hayden Dorfman, was the lucky fan to nab Harper’s helmet.

Dorfman also happened to wear his Harper jersey to the game.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Ji Hwan Bae #3 of the Pittsburgh Pirates forces out Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park on September 28, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

“A bunch of dads went after it,” Dorfman said. “My dad had a pretty good grip on it, it looked like. I tried going in, but then a lot of people started saying, ‘Give it to the kid.’ Then I got it.”

Harper met with Dorman after the game to sign the helmet: setting a positive example for the kiddos after lashing out at the game official.