Bryce Harper Apparently Hit A Home Run For Radio Station Caller

Bryce Harper just gave Philadelphia sports fans another reason to call into sports talk radio.

Harper, like most of his Philadelphia Phillies teammates, has been on an absolute tear over the past few weeks. In the month of August, he’s hitting .366/.455/.774, with nine home runs, helping the Phillies to a 17-9 record and solidifying a likely playoff berth.

And he may have had some unusual extra motivation. At least, according to Harper himself.

Harper spoke to reporters after yet another dominant Philadelphia win; a 12-7 shellacking of the Los Angeles Angels.

Harper contributed with his 14th home run of the season in the second inning, and told the media it was all because he listened to local talk radio on the way to the ballpark.

No, really.

“I was driving in today,” said Harper. “Listening to WIP like I do a lot in the 2 o’clock hour, guy named Chuck called in, he calls in a lot, he’s hilarious. But i said, you know he was talking about our team, talking about me and stuff, and I walked in the training room and I was like, ‘I’m going to go deep tonight for Chuck.’ That guy had me fired up, man.”

Bryce Harper went yard tonight for a local radio caller named Chuck pic.twitter.com/LFqL3kVBDO — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 30, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 03: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a double in the fifth inning during Game 5 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Bryce Harper Listening To Phillies Fans

It’s hard to imagine Bryce Harper listening to Philadelphia sports talk radio on his way to the ballpark, mostly because Philadelphia sports talk radio must be an absolute hellscape.

But apparently Chuck, whoever he is, added a little extra motivation for him during Tuesday’s game. Motivation that Harper used to help launch a homer in a meaningful stretch run game.

It’s rare to see a supportive relationship between Phillies fans and players, with third baseman Alec Bohm famously getting caught on the field saying how much he hated it there. Although with Trea Turner’s resurgence, there’s been some positive reinforcement from fans after an atrocious start to the season for Philly.

Regardless, Phillies fans now have a bit more motivation than before to call in prior to games: you never know who might be listening.