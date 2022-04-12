F-Bohm! : Phillies 3B Curses Out City Of Brotherly Love

Alec Bohm must’ve felt like it was Christmas in April, just without all the presents.

Philly fans showered boos upon the starting third baseman, who committed several errors, with the same enthusiasm they have so famously displayed towards both Santa Claus and another Phillies third baseman, Mike Schmidt.

At least he’s in good company.

In all, Bohm committed three errors, all of them throws. At one point during Philly’s 5-4 win over the Mets, the home crowd, in typical Philadelphia fan fashion, serenaded Bohm with sarcastic cheers after he made a routine throw to first for an out.

Apparently, Bohm took it all personally. Moments later, he was caught on camera telling a teammate, “I f–king hate this place.”

Obviously he’s never had the cheesesteaks, run the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, or paid an alcohol-infused visit to the Veterans Stadium jail on a Sunday afternoon.

Ok, maybe not the last one, but to each his own…

Bohm’s f-bomb quickly made it’s way to social media (shocker, right?), prompting Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer to ask Bohm about his expletive outburst postgame.

“I said it,” Bohm admitted. “And do I mean it? No. It’s a frustrating night for me. Obviously I made a few mistakes in the field. But these fans just want to win. You heard it, when we came back. They’re great. I’m sorry to them. I don’t mean that.”

Let’s give Bohm his props. Rather than make an excuse for the errors or deny the obscenity, he owned up to his play and his words and moved on.

And it’s a good thing he did. Otherwise, as history has shown us, his next trot onto the field may have included batteries or snowballs.

Then he’d really hate that f–king place.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF