Phillies Announcer Accidentally Says Expletive During Dick Allen Bobblehead Read

Philadelphia Phillies announcer Kevin Stocker had a bit of a slip-up while trying to navigate a live read to promote the team’s upcoming Dick Allen bobblehead promotion.

The Phillies will give out bobbleheads to celebrate the late franchise great who died in 2020. So, to get people to come out, buy a ticket, and take home a sweet, sweet Dick Allen bobblehead some promotion was in order.

It happened during Monday’s Phillies-Dodgers game when Stocker attempted to get through the rather wordy live read. It didn’t help that his script featured a veritable minefield of phallic synonyms.

Kevin Stocker was trying to say "A Johnson Controls Dick Allen bobble figurine."



That's not exactly what he said.pic.twitter.com/r8h3cCJuCw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 2, 2023

“Clear a space on your shelf and get ready to bring home a legend when the Phils host the Dodgers on Friday, June 9,” Stocker began. “All fans and over receive a Johnson control d***head… a Dick Allen bobble figurine.”

Stocker caught his gaffe and really enunciated his way through that correction. You could hear the fellas in the booth trying to get through the next at-bat while stifling laughter.

Hilarious.

I’m not sure if you’ve ever tried to read something into a microphone, but it can be tricky. Especially if you’re trying to call a baseball game, have a producer in your ear, and then have to choke out a live read for Dick Allen bobbleheads.

Mistakes can and will be made under those circumstances.

Stocker made a heck of a recovery. He’s a seasoned broadcaster by this point but was also a member of the 1993 Phillies squad that went to the World Series.

