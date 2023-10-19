Philadelphia Phillies Fans Are Buying Up All Of Today’s Diamondbacks Tickets So The Seats Are Empty

Videos by OutKick

Philly gonna Philly.

Phillies fans have come up with the savage idea to buy up all the available Phillies – Diamondbacks tickets for today’s Game 3 of the ALCS in order to make sure the Dbacks don’t have any home field advantage.

The wild part is that these Phillies fans aren’t even going to the game… they are simply buying up the tickets so that Diamondbacks fans CAN’T go. Gotta respect the hustle, even if it is Philly we’re talking about.

Phillies fans are now buying tickets to tonight’s Game 3 in Arizona just to keep the seats empty and not go.



This city is undefeated. pic.twitter.com/qgynhIkc8P — Luke Arcaini (@ArcainiLuke) October 19, 2023

SO RIDICULOUS BUT SO GOOD

It all started earlier today when a Phillies fan called into the local WIP sports talk radio station and came up with the idea. Social media doing what social media does ended up getting the word out and now people are buying a ton of them and posting the receipts across social media.

This Philly psycho decided to buy FOURTEEN tickets. He’s a thousand miles away but bought them anyway just to screw with the Diamondbacks team. He is adamant about there being zero cheering for this team today.

GM to everyone except AZ, I just bought 14 tickets for game 3 in Arizona to assure that there will be 14 less loser diamondback fans. If there are any Phillies fans out there in AZ need of a ticket shoot me DM. No charge, will accept a donation if you feel so obliged #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/SdFXDippEi — sidebar taurus (@ugh_its_Dan) October 19, 2023

Phillies fans are scooping up the cheap tickets for today's NLCS game in Arizona, just so Dbacks fans don't get them. 😂



A Phils fan in Australia called the @WIPMiddayShow today to tell them he bought four tickets: "It's my contribution to the World Series, hopefully victory." pic.twitter.com/Godbd11AO6 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 19, 2023

A Phillies fan even located in Australia heard about what was going on and called into WIP to inform them of his contribution.

It’s now become the smart aleck thing to do but after all this is the playoffs we’re talking about. Plenty of time to be nice in the offseason, these Phillies fans are going to do anything and everything they can to help their team continue their dominant ways.

The Phillies have won 7 of their last 8 and are up 2-0 leaving the Diamondbacks in a win-or-go-home situation. Unfortunately for them their fan base wasn’t smart enough to buy tickets – some as cheap as $12. So just like a tree falling in a forest and nobody hearing it, what happens when you get swept in the playoffs and there’s nobody there that cares?