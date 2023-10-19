Philadelphia Phillies Fans Are Buying Up All Of Today’s Diamondbacks Tickets So The Seats Are Empty

Videos by OutKick
Philly gonna Philly.
Phillies fans have come up with the savage idea to buy up all the available Phillies – Diamondbacks tickets for today’s Game 3 of the ALCS in order to make sure the Dbacks don’t have any home field advantage.
The wild part is that these Phillies fans aren’t even going to the game… they are simply buying up the tickets so that Diamondbacks fans CAN’T go. Gotta respect the hustle, even if it is Philly we’re talking about.
SO RIDICULOUS BUT SO GOOD
It all started earlier today when a Phillies fan called into the local WIP sports talk radio station and came up with the idea. Social media doing what social media does ended up getting the word out and now people are buying a ton of them and posting the receipts across social media.
This Philly psycho decided to buy FOURTEEN tickets. He’s a thousand miles away but bought them anyway just to screw with the Diamondbacks team. He is adamant about there being zero cheering for this team today.
A Phillies fan even located in Australia heard about what was going on and called into WIP to inform them of his contribution.
It’s now become the smart aleck thing to do but after all this is the playoffs we’re talking about. Plenty of time to be nice in the offseason, these Phillies fans are going to do anything and everything they can to help their team continue their dominant ways.
The Phillies have won 7 of their last 8 and are up 2-0 leaving the Diamondbacks in a win-or-go-home situation. Unfortunately for them their fan base wasn’t smart enough to buy tickets – some as cheap as $12. So just like a tree falling in a forest and nobody hearing it, what happens when you get swept in the playoffs and there’s nobody there that cares?