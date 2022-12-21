Eagles Gift Jaguars Cheesesteaks As Thank You For Their Win Over Cowboys

It’s the season of giving, therefore the Philadelphia Eagles had to show some love to the Jacksonville Jaguars after their wild come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

There is no better way for Philly to show appreciation than gifting cheesesteaks, which is exactly what the Eagles did on Monday.

Jeff Harris – maybe a long-lost cousin of mine – got a call for an order of 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries to be delivered to Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson.

As Jacksonville.com explained, Harris thought it was some sort of prank at first, but someone from the Eagles reached out and confirmed it was legitimate.

“We have a lot of Philly transplants,” Harris explained. “So it wasn’t that crazy, but it was definitely unexpected to get a call from the Eagles.”

Jalen Hurts has been unbelievable for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles Serve Up Beloved Cheesesteaks To Jaguars

The cheesesteak establishment, promptly named Philly’s Finest, has been in business for almost 23 years and sees north of 200 Eagles fans watching the birds on most Sundays.

With the Cowboys’ collapse against the Jags, Philadelphia can clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed by winning just one of its final three games.

It was a good Sunday for Harris and Philly’s Finest, to say the least.

The back of the restaurant started exploding, and when the [rest of the] TVs switched over, the whole place went crazy,” he said, recalling the Cowboys’ loss to Jacksonville. “It was a double win — it was a triple win, really. Eagles won, Jaguars won, and Cowboys lost. It was great.”