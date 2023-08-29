Philadelphia Eagles Fans Call For Matt Araiza After Team Releases Punter Arryn Siposs On NFL Cutdown Day

Videos by OutKick

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles released punter Arryn Siposs. He was the only punter on the team’s roster. So, with just 12 days before their first game, the Eagles do not have a punter. Fortunately, Eagles fans have a solution: Matt Araiza.

Araiza, nicknamed “Punt God,” was released by the Buffalo Bills prior to last season after allegations surfaced that he participated in the gang rape of a minor. The police declined to charge Araiza in the incident because of a lack of evidence to corroborate the girl’s story.

The legal battle continues to play out. The girl sued Arraiza in civil court. Araiza said he does not plan to settle that suit and even recently filed a countersuit for defamation of character.

But there’s no question he’s one of the best free-agent punters available at this point in the offseason. The other 32 NFL teams have their punters locked in, for the most part. And the Eagles are a team that have visions of winning the Super Bowl.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles released punter Arryn Siposs and fans want the team to call on Matt Araiza. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

They want the best players at all positions to give them the best chance to succeed. Are they willing to take on Araiza? They drafted Jalen Carter in the first round of the NFL Draft. Carter fell down draft boards after being involved in a car accident that killed a Georgia teammate and a recruiting staffer. Carter took a plea deal shortly before the NFL Draft.

So Carter’s legal case was effectively closed prior to the team taking him in the draft. Araiza’s legal issues continue to play out, but he has maintained his innocence throughout the process and evidence has surfaced that supports his claims.

With that all in mind, it’s fairly clear where Philadelphia Eagles fans fall on the issue. Many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to implore the Eagles to at least bring Araiza to the facility for a workout.

If I am Howie Roseman I am signing punter Matt Araiza immediately.



Eagles punting situation is bad. Araiza has been cleared of all wrongdoing and can launch 80 yard nukes. Do it. — State of the Eagles (@StateofEagles) August 25, 2023

The good news for the Eagles is there's a punter available whose nickname is literally "Punt God"



Matt Araiza was drafted by the Bills last year and then had his career derailed by a false allegation of rape that evidence showed his accuser made up



Bring @matt_araiza to Philly! https://t.co/3B26HUGq7Y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 29, 2023

At this point just ask one of us fans to punt

There’s only one clear answer and it Araiza https://t.co/hqwbjm4wNz — Jordan Domond (@YungMelaninGod) August 28, 2023

What are the Eagles waiting for on signing Araiza ? — BIG MAN ON CAMPUS (@JeffNadu) August 29, 2023

Matt Araiza’s agency (@JLSports3) retweeted our tweet regarding Eagles fans potential hopes of him joining the team. 👀 pic.twitter.com/eWgsKUP45S — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) August 29, 2023

The Jets worked Araiza out in May but did not sign him. As of now, they are the only team to bring the punter in.

But the Eagles are in a dire situation. They have less than two weeks to get a punter into the building and onto the field for their opening game.

Will Matt Araiza’s phone ring?

Stay tuned for updates…