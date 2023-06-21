Matt Araiza Plans To Sue Lawyer For Defamation Following Gang Rape Allegations

Videos by OutKick

Speaking with OutKick’s Tomi Lahren last month, former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza hinted at his plans to sue some of those involved in the gang rape-related case that has cost him his NFL career for the time being. Those plans to hold others responsible are now in motion.

Araiza joined ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’ in a recent episode on HBO and explained his determination to sue attorney Dan Gilleon, the lawyer of the alleged victim who accused him of taking part in a gang rape in 2021.

“I’ve already hired an attorney for it, and things have already been drafted,” Araiza said. “I will never waive my right to sue him. That’s coming.”

Araiza plans to sue Gilleon for defamation as it relates to the still pending civil lawsuit filed against him from the alleged victim.

Matt Araiza plans to sue the lawyer defending the alleged gang rape victim for defamation. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Matt Araiza Set To Sue Lawyer Who Called Him Out

Gilleon recently called out Araiza for taking a “victory lap” in multiple media appearances with prosecutors announcing that they would not be filing charges against him.

“I can’t make heads or tails of what’s going on with him,” Gilleon said back in May. “The video I saw of it; what I saw was a very arrogant, sexist young man, who has been scripted on how to answer questions. Probably went outside the script because he said a number of things that are factually untrue, but I don’t know. This is not normally how cases in civil litigation go.”

Those comments from Gilleon appear to have stoked the fire just enough for Araiza to start the process of suing the attorney.

The ‘Punt God’ was cut by the Buffalo Bills in August 2022 two weeks before the start of the NFL regular season after an allegation was made public that he had taken part in the gang rape of a minor during his time at San Diego State.

Fast-forward to present day, 10 months after the allegations cost him his job in the NFL, and it has been determined that he was not present at the time of the alleged gang rape.