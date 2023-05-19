Matt Araiza Says He ‘Won’t Settle’ After Surviving False Rape Allegations, Ready To Hold People Responsible

Videos by OutKick

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza is speaking out after false accusations of joining a gang rape derailed his career.

Nine months after allegations claimed that Araiza was present during the disturbing sexual crime, involving a minor, new details have emerged proving Araiza innocent.

Sitting down with Tomi Lahren on OutKick’s Tomi Lahren is Fearless, Araiza shared his experience surviving allegations. Despite losing his dream job in 2022, the truth has given him another shot at playing in the pros.

Matt Araiza Ready To Push Back After Surviving False Rape Allegations

The Bills drafted Araiza in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Araiza faced accusations of raping a 17-year-old, ending his career before he could play his first pro game.

READ: MATT ARAIZA’S CASE IS A FAILURE OF JOURNALISM ACROSS MOST OF SPORTS MEDIA | MARY KATHARINE HAM

Araiza admitted that “damage” by the accusations “was done.” Still, he’s willing to fight back to keep those responsible for the fake claims responsible. He didn’t settle before, and with the truth now on his side, Araiza’s pushing back.

Matt Araiza Speaks With Tomi Lahren on ‘TLIF’

“The damage has been done,” Araiza told Tomi, “and if I was to settle, that would waive my right to countersue.

He added, “At this point, we’re the heavy favorite, and continuing this any longer is going to be very damaging for them. So I’m not willing to settle.”

WATCH:

Tomi and Araiza pointed out the severity of false allegations when people are quick to latch onto narratives.

In the modern age of outrage and lack of grace for men, false outrage can quickly claim a person’s reputation, often with irreparable wounds.

As relayed by OutKick’s Mark Harris, Araiza is hopeful that an opportunity in the NFL will appear.

SEE: MATT ARAIZA HOLDS NOTHING AGAINST BUFFALO BILLS DESPITE BEING CUT OVER FALSE GANG-RAPE ALLEGATIONS

The “Punt God” has gone as far as sending NFL teams corroborating evidence of his innocence.

With Araiza’s will, there’s no telling what he’ll accomplish.

Watch the full interview with Matt Araiza here:

Follow “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless” on OutKick’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.