Eagles Center Jason Kelce Sets The Record Straight About The Size Of His Bulge

Eagles center Jason Kelce is amongst the longest-tenured players in the NFL. The 34-year-old has been in the league since 2011 and has accomplished just about all there is to accomplish.

Kelce, who has played his entire career in Philadelphia, was named a First-Team All-Pro four times, made five Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl in 2017/18. This all came after he was drafted in the sixth round. Gritty.

Needless to say, he knows what it takes to be the best. Kelce puts in the work, keeps his head down, and does his job week-in and week-out.

Jason Kelce Put So Much Force Into This Block That Both Of His Feet Left The Ground: pic.twitter.com/7ycY7D77UH — Coach Nate Leonard, M.Ed. (@CoachLeonardTX) August 5, 2019

He one of just two players who touches the ball on every single offensive snap and often has to block defensive tackles who are much bigger. As a result there are very few people who would deny Kelce has some serious— cojones — if you catch my drift.

Except the man himself, apparently.

Eagles center Jason Kelce set the record straight about the size of his bulge.

Over the course of the 2022 season, the Eagles have introduced the Batman cape to their sideline. Cornerback Darius Slay said that Philadelphia has three Batmen in its receiving core and now, a cape is awarded to whichever receiver makes a play.

In response to the sideline prop, Kelce joked that he wants to be the fourth Batman. The Fat Batman.

The @Eagles got swole batman, skinny batman, fast batman, and now … @JasonKelce as FAT BATMAN 💀 pic.twitter.com/BqvwWmB2Op — New Heights (@newheightshow) September 28, 2022

To grant his wish, somebody mocked up what Fat Batman might look like. Kelce got ahold of the fan art, but quickly commented on the size of his bulge in the picture, which he said was “generous.”

Jason Kelce on IG 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/GI2OYc6FIY — Eagles Nation (3-0) (@PHLEaglesNation) September 30, 2022

Credit to Kelce here for correcting the artist and setting the record straight. He could have taken ownership of the large bulge, but didn’t want to leave the wrong impression on his fans. That’s a veteran move right there.