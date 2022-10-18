Philadelphia Cops Harassed, Hit With Bottles And Bricks

America’s cities continue to deteriorate in front of our eyes.

The latest example involved a group of ATV drivers throwing bottles and bricks at Philadelphia police.

Growing up, police always had authority and respect. I could not imagine trying to talk back to a cop, let alone throwing something at them.

Unfortunately it’s becoming commonplace across America.

In my weekly OutKick Crime Files series, I write about how much the country and the legal system is falling apart. The lack of respect for law enforcement is having dangerous effects. It will take decades for some cities to recover.

Philadelphia Police Dept.

UNRULY CROWD BEGAN HARASSING PHILLY POLICE

The ATV drivers began getting rowdy after cops responded to a dirt-bike crashing into a gas station. The suspect fled and it was later determined the bike was stolen.

According to Philadelphia police, “As officers attempted to secure the stolen dirt bike the crowd began to circle the officers while throwing bricks, bottles and other objects at them.” “One marked police vehicle… had it’s windshield broken with a brick before the group fled the area,” police added.

This has to stop. Police are instructed by the Mayor’s Administration not to enforce the law. That has resulted in this escalating problem of reckless driving, no insurance, intentional disregard for public safety, likely possession of illegal firearms & potential violence. — David Oh (@DavidOhPhilly) October 15, 2022

PHILLY COUNCILMAN CRITICIZES MAYOR

The incident happening a day after Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh claimed that police officers are being instructed by Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney to not go after criminals.

FOX News Digital spoke with a city spokesperson who said that Oh’s statement is “simply untrue.”

Philadelphia crime is having an effect not only on police, but also businesses. Last week Wawa announced they would be closing 2 store locations due to safety concerns.