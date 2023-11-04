Philadelphia Cop Calls In To Radio Station To Rant About Eagles While Pulling Someone Over

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia Eagles fans are many things: easily displeased, obnoxious, impatient, etc. But one fan showed they’re also highly committed – even while on the clock.

During a midday show on Sportsradio 94 WIP, a guest named “Peter” called in. Show co-hosts Hugh Douglas and Joe Giglio were discussing the impending matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, and Peter chimed in to share his thoughts on the Eagles’ rivals.

“I have never hated anything more than the Dallas Cowboys, ever,” Peter passionately stated. “The only game I look forward to any year, 365 days, all four major sports, is the Dallas-Eagles game in Philly. We need to bring this back. I hate the Cowboys. Everyone who loves the Cowboys should hate the Cowboys.”

He went on to implore Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni to instill a fierce level of distaste for America’s team in his players.

“Sirianni is a motivator, he’s all about culture,” Peter continued. “He needs to bring that back, he’s gotta get the team up, the players up, to hate the Cowboys, hit them in the face, knee them in the glory holes as (Cowboys owner) Jerry (Jones) would say.”

If I could bottle up this level of energy and sell it, I’d be very well off.

This Eagles Fan Went The Extra Mile To Rant About His Team

So far, this is just your stereotypical anti-Cowboys rant from an Eagles fan, nothing out of the ordinary.

But that’s when things took an absolutely comical turn.

As Peter continued to vent, you can hear a police siren in the background. Was Peter getting pulled over?

Nope. Quite the opposite actually.

“Sorry, I’m pulling someone over,” Peter said.

Wait, Peter is a cop?! And he’s calling in to complain about Dallas while he’s trying to catch a speeder?! Honestly, mad respect.

Do yourself a favor and watch this whole interaction, it’s hysterical.

A cop called into WIP ranting about the Cowboys.



Mid-rant he started to pull someone over 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xz1xcPAjVe — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 3, 2023

“We officially have my new favorite caller,” Giglio said after Peter hung up.

Frankly, it’s easy to see why.

Hopefully, the Eagles can make Peter happy on Sunday. Kickoff against the ‘Boys is at 4:25 p.m.