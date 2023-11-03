Jerry Jones Once Again Uses ‘Glory Hole’ Reference, The Most Uncomfortable Phrase In Sports

Videos by OutKick

Jerry Jones once again dropped the most unfortunate phrase in all of sports: “glory hole.”

The Dallas Cowboys owner appeared on 105.3 “The Fan” this morning, a sports-talk show in the Dallas area. One of the topics of discussion was what it feels like to win the Super Bowl.

Jones was the only authority on this matter, since few people on the Cowboys roster know what that’s like. If they do, they didn’t get the ring in Dallas; it’s been 27 years since anyone in that city has hoisted the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Jones remembers the feeling of winning football’s ultimate crown. But of course, he had to use the most awkward phrase in existence to describe it.

Jerry Jones describing on @1053thefan what it’s like to win a title:



“It’s the absolute glory hole.”#DallasCowboys — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 3, 2023

Jerry Jones Likes Using This Phrase For No Good Reason

Shockingly, this isn’t the first time Jones employed the use of that phrase, which sounds more like a euphemism than anything positive.

In 2012, Jones used the phrase in a press conference with members of the media. Naturally, everyone there laughed to lighten the mood, but Jones seemed oblivious to what made it funny.

Jones didn’t get the memo that he might want to choose his words more carefully in public. When he appeared as a guest on “First Take” in 2022, he again casually dropped the phrase in a conversation.

Jerry Jones drops a "glory hole" reference on ESPN's First Take. pic.twitter.com/YYFkaO0S5z — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) August 25, 2022

For the two most recent occurrences, social media ripped him a new one for using the disturbing phrase.

Here’s how people reacted in 2022.

Unsurprisingly, the reactions didn’t change much this time around.

Someone has got to get Jones to use some other phrase when he wants to make a positive comparison. Maybe say winning the Super Bowl is “like a dream come true,” or it’s “the best feeling you can experience in this business.”

But for love of all that is good, please, PLEASE stop comparing things to “the glory hole.” It doesn’t work at all, and it’s wildly uncomfortable to hear.