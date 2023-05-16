Philadelphia 76ers Fire Choke Artist Doc Rivers Two Days After He Voiced His Plans To Return Next Season

Videos by OutKick

After the Philadelphia 76ers were embarrassed in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Boston Celtics, Doc Rivers explained his plans to return to Philadelphia’s bench next season.

Fast-forward less than 48 hours, and Rivers is unemployed.

The Sixers dismissed Rivers on Tuesday morning after what was his third season in Philadelphia. The 61-year-old led Philly to the Eastern Conference semifinals in each of his three seasons but failed to take the franchise to that next level.

Doc Rivers has been fired by the Philadelphia 76ers. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Rivers is a fine regular-season coach, but when the going gets tough, he simply can not deliver, as the numbers do not lie.

In games in which his team has a chance to clinch a playoff series, Rivers owns a record of 17-33. Those 33 losses are the most of any coach in the history of the NBA, according to Action.

Something clearly flipped between the time of the Sixers’ postgame news conferences Sunday and Tuesday morning.

Not only did Rivers say “Yeah, I think I have two years left” when asked about whether or not he planned to return next season, but Joel Embiid said Rivers “has been fantastic” after the Game 7 loss.

Philadelphia ownership clearly didn’t agree with the franchise player’s opinion and thought it was best to send Rivers packing.

Rivers joins the likes of Phoenix’s Monty Williams and Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer as notable coaches looking for new employment this summer.