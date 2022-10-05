Wannabe History Teacher Doc Rivers Says ‘When I Hear America First, That Scares Me’

Doc Rivers played 14 seasons in the NBA before embarking on his now 20-plus year run as a head coach. As someone who has earned millions of dollars doing what he loves, one might think he would appreciate the country that has awarded him those opportunities.

That isn’t the case at all. In fact, Rivers despises the United States and doesn’t want to see the country succeed.

“When you hear ‘America first,’ that scares me, because I’m a black man and that’s not including me,” Rivers told the Associated Press. “I want us to all be included. I want us all to function with each other.”

He went on to also state, “we have this separation of race now, of pitting races against each other.”

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Rivers, like many others, is so clearly lost in his liberal, left-wing ideology that he can’t wrap his mind around the idea that ‘America first’ is quite simply – America being first.

Somehow, someway Rivers and his race-baiting crowd of friends have come to the conclusion that ‘America first’ is somehow a bad thing and discriminatory towards minorities.

Just think about that for a minute. The United States is now filled with people who would rather see the country struggle than succeed. People would rather the U.S. turn into a laughing stock on the world stage if it means a more liberal agenda can be put in place.

Rivers, a successful man that gets to coach basketball for a living, is scared of the country he lives in to succeed. The saddest, and also the scariest part of Rivers’ thoughts is that they’re not only being accepted but being taught all around the country.

Doc Rivers Pushing His Agenda Onto The 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers head coach doesn’t think it’s being taught enough, however. He wants more people to be indoctrinated with his leftist ideology and is taking action.

The 60-year-old has taken his team and members of the organization on various field trips to remind them about slavery, which was abolished in the United States in 1865. The AP noted the Sixers have made stops at the Old Slave Mart Museum and the Avery Institute of Afro-American History and Culture.

Rivers is happy to note that the ideology and history he wants people to focus on is rubbing off on his team.

“Teaching American history is under assault right now. And it’s not Black history or teaching about slavery, it’s American history,” Rivers told the AP.

“And so I was amazed. The first thing that I was taught the other day was, how many players, and not only players, coaches, came up to me and said, ‘Wow, I never was taught that in my history class.’”

After Rivers is run out of town by Philly fans after the 76ers inevitably crash out of the NBA playoffs this year, don’t be surprised if you hear more from Rivers about how America shouldn’t be first.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris