Phil Mickelson Says He’s Down To His ‘College Weight’ And The Photos Are Alarming

Phil Mickelson is making his season debut this week in the Saudi International and will be doing so many pounds lighter. It seems as if Mickelson followed the same regiment Tom Brady did last year that caused him to develop a completely new face.

Mickelson recently spoke with Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated and revealed that he’s down to his “college weight” after losing 20 pounds during the offseason.

Photos ahead of this week’s event in Saudi prove Mickelson isn’t lying, it looks like he’s lost 20 pounds in his face alone.

Phil Mickelson told @BobHarig earlier this week: “I’m down to my college weight.” This photo seems to be visual proof of that. 😬 pic.twitter.com/vjqj43VLfg — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) January 31, 2023

Legitimately gasped upon seeing this picture of Phil Mickelson from Saudi. Looks like an entirely different person! Said he’s down to his college weight. (Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/KKbNJMjCql — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) January 31, 2023

Phil Mickelson’s Weight Loss Is More Than Noticeable

It’s remarkable that two photos taken during the same press conference can look so much different.

The first photo was clearly taken from a cell phone and makes it look like Mickelson is visibly aging by the minute. The other, a professionally taken photo, shows a happy Mickelson who legitimately looks great.

It will be interesting to see how Mickelson’s weight loss affects his golf game. In a world where most players are looking to add weight and muscle to pick up yards off the tee, Mickelson has gone with a weight-loss program focusing on flexibility while hoping to keep up with the younger players.

Mickelson, who now plays for LIV Golf, last won back in 2018. The 52-year-old’s best outing during LIV’s inaugural season last year was an eighth-place finish in the Chicago event.

Like many other LIV golfers, Mickelson is playing in this week’s Saudi International, which is an Asian Tour event. He’ll be among one of the marquee groups of the tournament playing alongside fellow LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Abraham Ancer.

