The Sixth Hole Is Ruining Players, Including Phil Mickelson, During Second Round Of The Masters

The Par 3 sixth hole at Augusta National is one of a few holes on the property that every player in the field would take par on each time they play it and run to the seventh tee. That’s proving to be especially true on Friday, just ask Phil Mickelson.

The pin location on the downhill Par 3 for the second round is absolutely diabolical. With the hole cut on top of an incredibly small ridge just eight paces off the right, players have just a few feet to work with if they want to keep the ball inside 10-12 feet.

Mickelson, like plenty of others who have made their way to the sixth hole on Friday, had his tee shot find the slope guarding the flag and was faced with a delicate chip.

While the lefty is one of the greatest short-game players of all time, he got too cute with his second shot and saw his ball come all the way back down the hill.

That was only the beginning of the adventure for Mickelson on No. 6.

Left with about a 70-footer to save his par, Mickelson failed to hit his putt hard enough and had the ball trickle back to his feet yet again. He finally got his ball on the proper level of the green with his fourth shot before walking off the green with a double bogey five.

The sixth hole is playing 15 yards shorter today than it was during Thursday’s opening round. Yet, it’s playing around a half-shot harder for the field, according to the broadcast.

Through the first 13 groups (38 players) to play the sixth hole on Friday, four double bogeys were carded.

