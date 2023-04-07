Si Woo Kim Sends A Message To Phil Mickelson With Iconic Shirt At The Masters

Videos by OutKick

Si Woo Kim, Phil Mickelson, and Tom Hoge isn’t the most exciting threesome at the Masters, but Kim’s wardrobe choice on Friday immediately changed that.

Kim, a four-time winner on Tour, has a sponsorship involving the PGA Tour itself, and his shirt during the second round loudly displayed that. The shirt has PGA Tour written all over it, which undoubtedly caught the attention of Mickelson, who infamously joined LIV Golf last year after bashing the Tour.

Si Woo Kim wears a PGA Tour shirt playing alongside Phil Mickelson at the Masters. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Practically every player in the field at the Masters has their outfit scripting planned out well in advance of Thursday’s opening round. Having said that, when the pairings were announced earlier in the week, it’s tough not to imagine the PGA Tour nudging Kim about wearing the PGA Tour-themed shirt alongside Mickelson.

This isn’t he first time Kim has worn a PGA Tour shirt in competition, in fact, he wears attire with the Tour logo or scripting on it more often than not.

Kim wore a rather loud PGA Tour sweater during the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year, which was similar to the one he wore at The Open at St. Andrews last summer.

This sweater from Si Woo Kim today at the Farmers Insurance Open should be an automatic 1 stroke penalty on every hole he wears it on. pic.twitter.com/Uv4oo2fXtJ — Sam (@asapslogs) January 26, 2023

Kim and Mickelson are both even par for the tournament as their pairing is set to make the turn at Augusta National on Friday shortly.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris