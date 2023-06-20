Phil Mickelson Accused of Sharing ‘Inappropriate’ Photo To Pat Perez’s Wife, Explaining Longtime Feud

Videos by OutKick

Tall tales or lewd pics? These mysteries surround the latest update to Alan Shipnuck’s contentious biography of the famed Phil Mickelson.

Legendary pro golfer Pat Perez’s longstanding beef with Lefty was addressed in a new afterword for Shipnuck’s book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar.” The (alleged) cause for the feud is stunning.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: Phil Mickelson of the United States prepares to tee off on the 12th tee during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 13: Pat Perez of the United States poses with the 2016 Champions Trophy after winning the OHL Classic at Mayakoba on November 13, 2016 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Perez shot a final-round 67, winning his first PGA Tour title since 2009. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

According to the book, Mickelson started their feud after he showed a photo to Perez’s wife, deemed “offensive.”

Mickelson, Perez and Perez’s wife met for dinner at Liberty National Golf Club in 2015. In the afterword, Shipnuck writes, “As the story goes, when Pat excused himself to use the restroom during dinner, Mickelson whipped out his phone to allegedly show her a photograph of himself that she found offensive.”

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 13: Pat Perez of the United States celebrates with fans after winning the OHL Classic at Mayakoba on November 13, 2016 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Perez shot a final-round 67, winning his first PGA Tour title since 2009. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Is Mickelson guilty of an inappropriate act deserving of Perez’s scorn? Well, according to the Daily Mail, Mickelson’s agent and Perez’s former agent Steve Loy have both rejected the account.

Perez has not publicly announced his cause for beef with Mickelson and declared to Shipnuck, according to the book, that he and Mickelson have “handled it.”

“It’s a matter between us,” Perez told Shipnuck. “We handled it.”

The Pat and Ashley Perez duo has a history of unsolicited scandal, adding a layer of skepticism to the book’s account. The two have been anti-Tiger Woods and have taken cheap shots against the golf legend.

In an Instagram post about Woods’ withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge, Ashley Perez commented, “literally why driving under the influence is ILLEGAL. I don’t feel bad for him. Thank god he didn’t kill anyone. See ya.”

Criticism against Tiger is fair, but going out of your way to clown the man for his past crimes is worth some distrust.

So are the Perez’s and Shipnuck telling the truth, or is Mickelson guilty of going too far?