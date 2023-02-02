Phil Mickelson Says LIV Golf Would Dominate PGA Tour In Team Event, Drags Twitter Bald Guy, Punks Tiger On His Way Out

Videos by OutKick

Phil Mickelson jumped on Twitter on Thursday afternoon and chose violence.

While the lefty is no stranger to voicing his opinion – no matter how wild it may be – he took quite a swing at the PGA Tour in his latest tweet storm and shut down a few critics in the process.

Flushing It Golf shared a tweet explaining that a LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour team event would be the most-watched tournament in golf history. Former NFL player Danny Woodhead quoted the tweet which then caught the attention of Mickelson who took it as an opportunity to trash-talk the PGA Tour.

According to Mickelson, the PGA Tour squad wouldn’t stand a chance, which is why such an event isn’t in the works at this time.

It sounds great,but we would dominate them so soundly and it would be over so quick that tv would have to fill an hour of dead time. That’s why it’s not happening at this time 🤷‍♂️ — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 2, 2023

Mickelson didn’t stop there. He hilariously took a shot at a random bald man before taking his biggest swing yet, this one aimed at none other than Tiger Woods.

I see your sense of humor lived in your hair — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 2, 2023

Someone made a snide comment in response to Mickelson about how Woods dominated him throughout their heyday, which Phil clapped right back.

Thank him for the 9 mil when you speak to him. 👍 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 2, 2023

When another Twitter user tagged Woods saying the two should make the event happen, with Mickelson and Tiger going head-to-head, Phil went ahead and gave Woods the green light to use a cart.

Tell him he can use a cart — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 2, 2023

As for the hypothetical LIV vs. PGA Tour event, every golf fan and media member alike would sign up for it. The idea has been tossed around since LIV Golf emerged on the scene last year, and while it may take away from the Ryder Cup it would be a must-see event.

If you’re LIV Golf you’re probably looking at trying to make this type of event a reality while the iron is as hot as it may ever be. LIV Golf has a season under its belt, it’s not the new thing anymore, but putting together a Ryder Cup-style event against your rival tour would certainly be something.

