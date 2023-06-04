Phil Mickelson Claps Back At Twitter Troll

Videos by OutKick

Phil Mickelson had just about the best comeback you can possibly have to a Twitter troll.

Mickelson famously has had a gambling program, reportedly and repeatedly suffering massive losses.

According to one book, he lost upwards of $40 million from 2010-2014.



The excessive losses were rumored to be part of his motivation for taking the guaranteed money from the LIV tour.

One fan decided to take a shot at Mickelson for his gambling habits on Twitter recently. And he responded with just about the biggest possible flex.

The conversation started with a USA Today article criticizing Mickelson for his spot on LIV.

Phil responded, saying the writer and others needed “professional help” for their obsession with him.

That’s when a random fan joined in, asking how he’s doing with his gambling addiction.

And, well, see for yourself.

Haven’t gambled in years. Almost a billionaire now. Thanks for asking — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 2, 2023



“Haven’t gambled in years. Almost a billionaire now. Thanks for asking.”

Sounds like he’s doing pretty well!

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 09: Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It’s Good To Be Phil Mickelson

Phil’s also taken to Twitter to explain that part of his motivation to join LIV was to have more breaks.

According to him, that would significantly help raise the level of play among the game’s best.

READ: PHIL MICKELSON SAYS LIV GOLF IS THE BEST PREPARATION FOR MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIPS, BETTER THAN PGA TOUR

But when you’re headed towards being a billionaire thanks to your new golf deal, it’s pretty obvious why he’s on LIV.

He may also have a point, given that one of the toughest PGA Championship tournaments in recent memory was won by a LIV player.

Mickelson must have cleared up any gambling debts, if he’s telling the truth about his net worth.

Regardless, one Twitter user found out the hard way why it’s not a good idea to trash talk an extremely rich guy.