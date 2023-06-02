Phil Mickelson Calls Out Golf Writer Who He Correctly Predicted Would Attack Him

Videos by OutKick

The Phil Mickelson Twitter experience has hit a new level after the lefty has called out golf writer Eamon Lynch. To Mickelson’s credit, he predicted Lynch would come after him just a couple of weeks ago, and here we are.

The golf Twitter drama at hand involves Mickelson and arguably the two most anti-LIV golf writers out there in Brandel Chamblee and Lynch.

The latest battle between the trio dates back to the PGA Championship a few weeks ago. Chamblee got into a very awkward standoff on Golf Channel debating with Brad Faxon on whether or not Brooks Koepka should be allowed to compete for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Chamblee was against the idea given Koepka is a LIV player, and got called out for his continued take that the Saudi-backed circuit is nothing but sportswashing.

Mickelson couldn’t hold his tongue any longer.

🤦‍♂️ this guy

His network covers Russia and China Olympics. His PGA Tour funds an ENTIRE Tour in China.

“You. Cannot. Be. Serious?.”John McEnroe 😂😂😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 25, 2023

Mickelson replied to another tweet involving Chamblee and predicted that Lynch, who is not only a colleague but a good friend of Chamblee’s, would come to his defense.

Well, that’s exactly what happened.

Lynch published a story about Mickelson’s Twitter dustup with Chamblee and labeled him a “shameless pawn for murderers.”

I was right (again)

Eamon comes to Brandel’s defense.

You both have an obsession with me (and LIV) that requires professional help. Wishing you both all the best with that. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 2, 2023

The LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour battle has long been over among both fans and the players themselves, it’s strictly the media still drumming up these anti-LIV takes that nobody really cares about, and Lynch’s column is just the latest example of that.

Phil Mickelson can’t really be at fault for giving Lynch and Chamblee attention given how his name has been slandered by them for over two years now.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris