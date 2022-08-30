Former Notre Dame QB Rips Brian Kelly With Blunt Comments

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec isn’t a big fan of Brian Kelly.

Jurkovec spent the first two years of his career with the Fighting Irish before transferring to BC, and Kelly’s inability to give him and his family clear answers about the statuses of quarterback Ian Book and former OC Chip Long proved too much for the Jurkovecs to handle.

The former Notre Dame coach allegedly made it clear he would work everything out with Jurkovec, but that apparently never happened.

Former Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec says Brian Kelly lied to his family. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

“Kelly basically lied to their faces about what he would do, how he would talk to me and explain things about the future. He basically lied to my parents, so after that, they were done with him,” Jurkovec told Boston.com when talking about his old coach.

The Boston College dual-threat QB’s comments didn’t stop there. He also took aim at the coaching staff as a whole in South Bend, and said, “It wasn’t as much about how they treated people — because I think they also treated people very badly, very poorly, some of the coaches there — but it was more about their lack of experience and coaching.”

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec rips former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

He also added, “I was disappointed by some stuff while I was there. The football team and culture is not what people think it to be. I met a lot of great people. They do a lot of good in the world. It’s a mixed bag. I’m glad I went there, and I’m glad I left.”

Fortunately for Jurkovec, it all worked out for him in the end. Over the past two seasons, he’s thrown for 3,472 yards, 24 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. He also ran for 472 yards and an additional eight touchdowns with the Eagles.

His season last year came to an end after suffering a hand injury, but he should be back to his old self in 2022.

Phil Jurkovec says Brian Kelly lied to his family. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Clearly, he’s in a far better situation than he was in with Notre Dame back when Brian Kelly, who is now at LSU, was his coach. I think it’s fair to say Phil Jurkovec doesn’t regret transferring at all.