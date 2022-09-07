PGA Tour Revokes Cam Smith’s Parking Spot, Remove Photos Of Him At TPC Sawgrass After Jump To LIV Golf

The pettiness between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has reached a new high. The latest move involves World No. 2 Cam Smith and a parking spot that is no longer his.

Reigning champions of The Players – which Smith won this spring – have the privilege of a reserved parking spot in front of TPC Sawgrass’ clubhouse for a year. Winners also get playing privileges at the Tour’s marquee course. But after making the move to LIV Golf, the PGA Tour has taken both of those things away from the Aussie.

The parking spot that previously had Smith’s name on it now reads ‘Tour players only.’

“If they go to LIV, they don’t have any of their [PGA] Tour privileges at TPC properties,” TPC Sawgrass general manager Derek Sprague told Golfweek.

This quite literally hits close to home for Smith. He lives just a few miles from TPC Sawgrass and regularly practiced at the course since moving to the area over five years ago.

The Tour didn’t stop there in their efforts to shun Smith.

The replica bag with Smith’s winning clubs that sat inside TPC Sawgrass’ pro shop has also been removed. Photos of Smith previously hung on the wall around the gigantic clubhouse as well, but those too have been removed.

While there’s no denying that the move from the Tour is on the petty side, you can’t blame it, either. Smith, like every other LIV golfer, is indefinitely suspended by the Tour and isn’t welcome at venues that operate under the PGA Tour umbrella.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris