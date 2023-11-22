PGA Tour Grants Jon Rahm His Biggest Wish: More Toilets

Videos by OutKick

Look out, world, Jon Rahm is going to be a happier man on the golf course in 2024 as the PGA Tour has finally listened to his request by requiring more bathrooms on the course during tournaments.

Prior to the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this summer, Rahm was asked if he could change one thing about the Tour what would that be.

Given the world of professional golf is in flux at the moment with the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF still working on a merger, nobody would have guessed that toilets would be on the brain of Rahm at the time, but his mind immediately went there.

“I can tell you right now my priorities are a lot lower than what a lot of people would think. If I have to — if I go by request — I know this is going to sound very stupid, but as simple as having a freaking Port-a-Potty on every hole — I know it sounds crazy, but I can’t choose when I have to go to the bathroom. I’ve told the TOUR this many times, as simple as that,” Rahm explained.

Every other pro golfer: “bigger purses would be pretty nice” Jon Rahm: pic.twitter.com/2xgvHVdiPy — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) August 8, 2023

The PGA Tour heard Rahm’s request loud and clear. Well, sort of.

On Wednesday the Tour shared a memo with its membership about enhancements for the 2024 season for players, their families, caddies, and practically anyone involved. ‘Player Restrooms’ got it’s own bullet point in the memo.

Beginning next year, tournament venues will be required to have a total of eight restrooms with four on the front nine and another four on the back nine. While it’s unclear how many restrooms were previously required, it’s clear eight is an increase.

Rahm wanting a bathroom on every single hole shouldn’t come as a surprise for those who recall the 2023 Masters.

After the year’s first major when Brooks Koepka was complaining about how slow Patrick Cantlay was playing in front of him and Rahm during Sunday’s final round, Koepka said the Spaniard went to the bathroom seven times.

Rahm went on to win the green jacket that Sunday in Augusta.