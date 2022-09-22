Maybe in the minds of some golf fans, an ideal world would see the PGA Tour and LIV Golf co-existing and working with one another. That world does not, and will not exist, as long Jay Monahan remains PGA Tour commissioner.

While this week’s Presidents Cup doesn’t feature a single LIV player – because they were banned from competing – LIV Golf is still the lead talking point. Speaking with Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley on the Golf Channel, Monahan was asked about the possibility of the two sides ever working together.

Monahan made it very clear that it will never happen.

“I think I’ve been pretty clear on this, I don’t see it happening,” said Monahan. “When you look at where we are and you think about words and actions, we are currently in a lawsuit, so coming together and having conversations, to me that card is off the table and has been for a long period of time.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan rules out ever being able to work with LIV Golf❌pic.twitter.com/NUSE7pdjvF — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 22, 2022

LIV Golf’s Next Event Is Scheduled For October From Thailand

While you could argue that Monahan did not take the threat of LIV Golf as seriously as he should have in its early stages, he’s been more emphatically outspoken about the Saudi-backed circuit as of late.

Monahan’s remarks about never working with LIV Golf come just a week after LIV CEO Greg Norman made similar claims about ever working alongside the Tour.

“We have no interest in sitting down with them, to be honest with you, because our product is working,” Norman told The Australian.

“That’s why we are where we are today,” Norman said. “We tried awfully hard [to meet with the Tour] — I know I did personally for the past year. … When we knew we were never going to hear from them, we just decided to go.”

Both Norman and Monahan believe in their product. Don’t expect to see these two to budge unless a court of law forces the two sides to come to a compromise.