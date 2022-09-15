Greg Norman: LIV Golf Has ‘No Interest’ In A Truce With PGA Tour

LIV CEO Greg Norman has been on record saying that it should be “easy” for LIV Golf and the PGA Tour to co-exist. The Aussie’s viewpoint appears to have changed now having “no interest” in potentially forming a truce among the tours.

Norman claims that he has tried to sit down with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan multiple times, but having been refused, he’s over the whole idea of getting along. A truce between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf appears to be off the table.

“We have no interest in sitting down with them, to be honest with you, because our product is working,” Norman told The Australian.

“That’s why we are where we are today,” Norman said. “We tried awfully hard [to meet with the Tour] — I know I did personally for the past year. … When we knew we were never going to hear from them, we just decided to go.”

While one group of golf fans believes LIV Golf is out to ruin the PGA Tour and the sport as we know it, Norman thinks it’s the other way around.

“It was always an additive to all tours,” Norman explained. “This notion [that] we’re trying to destroy tours is not true. The PGA Tour is trying to destroy us, it’s as simple as that.”

Norman has been critical of the Tour for years now, not just since he helped launch LIV Golf, but these recent statements are a change of pace.

Greg Norman Saw Chance For A LIV Golf – PGA Tour Truce

Ahead of LIV’s third event at Trump Bedminster in July, Norman sat down with OutKick founder Clay Travis. He insinuated that there’s plenty of room for both tours to co-exist, and maybe even get along.

“They don’t like disruption because they’ve had control for 53 years,” Norman told Travis. “At the same time, it’s such an easy place for us to co-exist because our business model was built from the ground up to work within the ecosystem.”

“Yet, if you sit back there and make a judgment call on LIV without understanding the business model, shame on you, to some degree.”

LIV Golf is now four events into its inaugural season. It heads to Chicago this week for its fifth event before ultimately wrapping things up at Trump Doral at the end of October.