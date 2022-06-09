PGA Sends Members Memo Regarding LIV

The PGA has just sent a memo to its members regarding the LIV Golf, as OutKick’s Alejandro Avila promised on Wednesday. Among other things, it lists the players “who have decided to turn their backs on the PGA TOUR” and who “are suspended or otherwise ineligible to participate in PGA TOUR tournament play.”
Because these players have violated “Tournament Regulations,” they “will not be permitted to play in PGA TOUR tournaments as a non-member via a sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category.”
The memo, signed by PGA commissioner Jay Monahan, does not say whether the listed players will ever be allowed to return to the PGA, though it does claim that the PGA is “prepared to deal with those questions” with transparency and with respect to “PGA TOUR regulations.”
It also promises to “lift up those who choose to not only benefit from the TOUR, but who also play an integral role in building it.” In other words, those members who haven’t resigned from the PGA in favor of LIV.
So who is in PGA timeout? In alphabetical the order: Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch, Branden Grace, Dustin Johnson, Matt Jones, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Andy Ogletree, Louis Oosthuizen, Turk Pettit, Ian Poulter, Charl Schwartzel, Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein, and Lee Westwood.
Check out the entire memo below:
Funny how selective PGA is when it comes to there politics but mad when they can make more money in 8 tournaments.
I 1000% agree with the PGA. Money or rather greed destroyed the NBA. It’s slowly doing the NFL. Golf is booming now. Golf has way more on the line. One bad act from Saudis and golf gets a bad rep for working with them. I understand it’s capitalism but there is more underlying issues here.
Plus let’s look at it this way they guys leaving have sucked it up the last few years, way more competition on tour and they may not win again, I like Bryson but I don’t ever see him winning the Masters. That’s just the way it is!
PGA Tour is going to get a wake up call.
When was the last time ANY sports (college or pro) organization’s administration made a decision on a controversial issue that showed creative leadership ???
,
If this is about “dirty” or “blood” money, is the PGA going to penalize Nike? Stop using their own iPhones? Not use Google? Stop wearing expensive attire made in sweatshops by essentially slave labor? Give me a break PGA.
Ron G got it right- screw anyone who deals with Nike (unfortunately, that’s Tiger, too). PGA tour letter is ridiculous. SOOO self-righteous. Remember this is the outfit that screws players with ‘Rules” like Dustin in a ‘waste area’ Sexy Lexy Thompson, who gets called out A DAY AFTER! she made an error, come on PGA, get a grip on the fan base!
The LIV Tour itself is secondary to the real issue: what has the PGA Tour done wrong to so many of its members that they would even entertain playing on a rival tour?
What these players are going to realize is that they ain’t shit without the pga and no one will care to watch LIV. As a former sponsor of a pga tour player I can say it’s not perfect but the tour tries to create the best players and best environment but a lot of the players are greedy and live well above their means. I’ll be honest a lot of them think their Tiger but they are really David Duvall!