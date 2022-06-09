PGA Set To Announce Disciplinary Action Against LIV Golfers

With more marquee names in golf joining the inaugural LIV Tour set to tee off this week from London, the PGA — with their backs against the wall — is set to hand out disciplinary actions to Tour members as soon as Thursday.

According to sources in contact with the New York Post, the PGA will “announce disciplinary action on Thursday morning for the PGA players competing in the LIV tournament in London …”

Further detailing from the report states that the punishments “could vary on a case-by-case basis” and that suspensions are likely in line for members participating in the LIV series.

The Greg Norman-led, Saudi-financed LIV Tour lured the PGA’s biggest names, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed.

Bryson DeChambeau paid over $100 million from Saudi-backed LIV Golf https://t.co/OlywTEsQZM pic.twitter.com/Q19EQ6KHrn — New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2022

“I personally don’t think that at this point in time I’m in a place in my career where I can risk things like that. I’m loyal to my family that I’ve created around me with sponsors and everything,” DeChambeau commented this week, via OutKick’s Cortney Weil.

Dustin Johnson, who’s pocketing a ludicrous $125 million from the event, resigned as a member of the Tour, while Mickelson and DeChambeau maintain that they still hold their respective memberships.

The PGA desperately hopes to reel back its list of elite names, with more set to be announced, shifting to the LIV league — also looking for some backing from Augusta National, the PGA of America or the R&A.

OutKick’s Clay Travis gave his thoughts on the free-agency moves going on in golf.

“I don’t think you should be held accountable as a golfer because you decide to join a league that pays you more,” Travis said.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela