Pfizer Responds to Undercover Video on Mutating COVID for Vaccines

Pharma giant Pfizer has come under fire in recent days after the release of a Project Veritas video.

The investigative journalistic outlet posted undercover footage of a Pfizer employee discussing potential vaccine strategy.

The video shows the employee claiming that Pfizer could engage in “directed evolution,” or mutating the coronavirus themselves. Such a practice sounds eerily similar to gain of function research under a different name.

According to the employee, Pfizer would use such research to develop targeted vaccines for variants that have yet to emerge.

Understandably, given the potential implications of such research, government officials immediately demanded answers.

Senator Marco Rubio from Florida was one such politician. In a letter to CEO Albert Bourla, Rubio pointed out that the employee specifically mentioned that the vaccines are a “cash cow” for the company.

While not directly addressing the video, the employee, or his status with the company, Pfizer responded late Friday evening.

Their statement amounted to a non-denial denial, with repeated deflections and misdirections.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Pfizer CEO Dr Albert Bourla attends Paley International Council Summit at Paley Museum on November 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Pfizer Doesn’t Answer Key Questions

The first and most important deflection is their denial that they’ve conducted “gain of function” or “directed evolution” research.

“In the ongoing development of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer has not conducted gain of function or directed evolution research. Working with collaborators, we have conducted research where the original SARS-CoV-2 virus has been used to express the spike protein from new variants of concern,” the statement reads.

But that’s not what the employee, Jordon Walker, explains in the original Project Veritas video. Walker didn’t claim that it had already been done, he pointedly suggested there have been internal discussions of whether they should undertake such research.

That’s a substantial difference Pfizer didn’t address. Instead, they deflected by essentially changing the framing of the discussion.

The fact that they didn’t address Walker’s status directly also implies that he is and was one of their employees. In an attempt to undermine the revelations in the video, many had claimed he may not actually be part of the company.

Pfizer buried the press release on a Friday night, seemingly to attract as little attention as possible. The revelations in the video are undeniably concerning, and their poor attempt at a defense isn’t reassuring.

And given the media’s complete disinterest in the story, the “cash cow” will keep right on churning.